Sports

Report: UNC's Hatchell made insensitive remarks, forced injured players to play

EMBED <>More Videos

Allegations swirl around UNC women's coach Sylvia Hatchell.

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Allegations swirling around suspended UNC-Chapel Hill women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell are intensifying with new reporting from the Washington Post.

As ABC11 reported Monday, Hatchell and her assistant coaches are on paid leave while the university investigates allegations from players.

ABC11 sources say parents of players met with university officials last week claiming Hatchell made racially insensitive remarks and pushed players to take the court when injured.

Sources also told us four players are trying to transfer to other schools.

Now, the Washington Post is reporting that Hatchell told players they would be "hanged from trees with nooses" at an upcoming game if their performance didn't improve.

The Post said it spoke with six parents on the condition of anonymity.

Hatchell's Raleigh attorney, Wade Smith, provided the Post with a different version and said the comments attributed to her are incorrect and misconstrued.

Smith said the 67-year-old Hatchell told the players 'They're going to take a rope and string us up, and hang us out to dry.'

Smith also said, "there's not a racist bone in her body" and she never would have tried to convince anyone to play whom the medical staff had not cleared.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillwomen athletesscandalrace relationsstudent safetyunc tar heelsinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Armed driver in trooper-involved shooting ID'd as 20-year-old Clayton man
DROUGHT OVER: Canes beat Devils, clinch playoff spot
Pop-up CycleTrack coming to downtown Raleigh
Woman attacked on popular Durham jogging trail
DNA results show man is not child missing since 2011
Troubleshooter gets Fayetteville man his money promised after internet switch
NC Aquariums in the running for best in North America
Show More
Bug bombs don't work against roaches, NC State study says
Raleigh's Dreamville Fest sold out, no tickets remaining
Man charged in 16 burglaries at various Raleigh businesses
Ice in his veins: Canes superfan keeps the faith
Proposed Cumberland County tax hike would help underfunded fire departments
More TOP STORIES News