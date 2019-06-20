Sports

Reports: 'Space Jam 2' cast to include AD, CP3

The cast of "Space Jam 2," starring LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, will include James' new teammate, Anthony Davis, as well as Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard,Golden State Warriors swingman Klay Thompson and James' Banana Boat pal Chris Paul, according to multiple reports.

WNBA great Diana Taurasi also will have a role in the film, as will the Ogwumike sisters, Nneka and Chiney, according to the reports. The Ogwumikes play for the Los Angeles Sparks.

The cast was first reported by LakeShowWorld.com.

In September, James announced that "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler would produce and "Random Acts of Flyness" creator Terence Nance would direct.

James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter had been in talks to make a "Space Jam" flick for more than five years. The original 1996 box-office smash starred Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny.

Filming was expected to start during the 2019 NBA offseason.
