RJ Barrett leads No. 1 Duke past No. 4 Virginia 72-70

RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Zion Williamson had 27 and No. 1 Duke beat No. 4 Virginia 72-70 on Saturday night to give the Cavaliers their first loss of the season.The Blue Devils (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from an overtime loss to Syracuse that could cost them their top ranking. They avoided their first two-game losing streak at home since 2016 and proved they can win without injured point guard Tre Jones.DeAndre Hunter scored 18 points, and Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy had 14 apiece for the Cavaliers (16-1, 4-1), who entered as the nation's last unbeaten after No. 2 Michigan was upset at Wisconsin earlier in the day.The fourth matchup of top-ranked teams in the sport's history - Virginia entered at No. 1 in the coaches' poll - was a tournament-caliber game throughout. There were 14 ties and 15 lead changes, and it was a one-possession game for a 14-minute stretch of the second half.After the Cavaliers missed 11 of 12 shots during a late nine-minute stretch, they pulled within 69-66 on Guy's 3-pointer with 23 seconds left. Barrett hit two free throws with 20.9 seconds to play, and Virginia let too much time elapse before Braxton Key was fouled with 8.9 seconds remaining and hit both shots to make it 71-68.Cameron Reddish hit a free throw to make it a four-point game before Hunter hit a jumper before the buzzer for Virginia.BIG PICTUREVirginia: The Cavaliers' best start since opening 19-0 in 2014-15 is history, and they won't wind up at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday. After winning a top-five matchup here last year, untimely cold shooting down the stretch - and their struggles to keep the Blue Devils from getting to the rim on defense - led to their first defeat.Duke: With one key freshman out - Jones - the Blue Devils rode the three other members of their freshman class to a significant victory. Williamson, Barrett and Reddish combined to take 47 of Duke's 51 shots and score 66 of their 72 points.UP NEXTVirginia: Plays host to Wake Forest on Wednesday night.Duke: Visits Pittsburgh - coached by former Duke player and assistant Jeff Capel - on Tuesday night.