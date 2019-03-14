Virginia Tech's Ty Outlaw honored with Bob Bradley Spirit Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Virginia Tech's Ty Outlaw was honored with the Bob Bradley Spirit Award on Wednesday before the Hokies' ACC Tournament game against Miami.The Roxboro native, who starred at Person High School is a now a grad student at Virginia Tech, and he said though he didn't know much about Bob Bradley, he was honored to receive the award."I heard Bob Bradley was a great guy," Outlaw said, who has overcome injuries and dealt with health issues during his collegiate career.Outlaw seemed inspired, going on to knock down three 3-pointers during the Hokies' game-opening 11-point run in a 71-56 win against Miami in the second round of the tournament."It was a little bit of motivation to be honored by that and makes you want to go out and play even harder," Outlaw told ABC11 after the game.Outlaw scored all 14 of his points in the first half."I'm glad I can be a positive example for someone," Outlaw said.