Roy Williams helped off court during UNC game, not expected to return for second half

Roy Williams is being escorted off the court after a fall near the bench. He has a history of vertigo — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) March 2, 2019

North Carolina head basketball coach Roy Williams was helped off the court late in the first half at Clemson Saturday evening.Williams appeared to fall to a knee and into the lap of assistant coach Steve Robinson in front of the UNC bench.It happened with less than a minute to play in the half. The Tar Heels were leading by 2.The 68-year-old did not return for the second half. According to the school's sports information department, Williams is feeling better. It has also been reported that Williams was battling an illness this week.Over the last several years, Williams has battled vertigo and on a few occasions has dropped to a knee on the sideline.