Roy Williams pulls into a tie with Dean Smith in win over Yale, 70-67

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Yale in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina shook off some rust and ended a two-game home losing streak by beating Yale 70-67.

This win means more than some others for Ol' Roy. Roy Williams tied his mentor Dean Smith on the Division 1 all-time wins list. The two hall of fame coaches each have 879 wins, 4th most of all-time. Williams can pull past Smith if UNC can beat Georgia Tech on Saturday.



It was touch and go for the first 25 minutes. A 17-2 second-half run, including 11 straight by UNC grabbed the momentum for good. Brandon Robinson made four 3's and finished with a team-high 20 points.

The Tar Heels started the game on a snail-like pace. Yale scored the first 8 points as UNC misfired on its first four shots. The Bulldogs jumped out 11-2 and the Smith Center crowd was immediately getting frustrated. Garrison Brooks started an 8-0 run that sparked Carolina who charged in front. A Justin Pierce two-handed slam put the Heels up 7-points and UNC led 32-28 at the half.

Pierce, a grad transfer from William and Mary had 14 points off the bench in the win. UNC finishes the month of December 2-and-4.



The win was watched by a special guest. Hurricanes newly named All-Star Dougie Hamilton was in the house.
