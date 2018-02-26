Roy Williams turns tables, crashes Pinson's news conference

Roy Williams interrupts proceedings as has been done to him by these guys. Lots of laughs today pic.twitter.com/gtKm08htT2 — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) February 26, 2018

UNC's Theo Pinson and Joel Berry II dished on friendship, on-court motivation and more Monday.

There are sure to be a few tears when UNC seniors Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson make speeches after their final home game on Tuesday night.Regardless of what happens against Miami, there's a good chance of some laughter as well.Roy Williams helped set the tone of the last week of the regular season by crashing a news conference being held by the two seniors.It's something Pinson started in the postseason two years ago.The on-campus jokes are coming to an end soon, as are their college careers.Since the days they were being recruited, Pinson and Berry II have bonded through basketball and laughter.Berry II, who recently got engaged, plans to make Pinson the best man at his wedding next summer.