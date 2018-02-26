SPORTS

Roy Williams turns tables, crashes Pinson's news conference

EMBED </>More Videos

Roy Williams interrupts Theo Pinson and Joel Berry II at a news conference Monday.

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
There are sure to be a few tears when UNC seniors Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson make speeches after their final home game on Tuesday night.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Regardless of what happens against Miami, there's a good chance of some laughter as well.

Roy Williams helped set the tone of the last week of the regular season by crashing a news conference being held by the two seniors.



It's something Pinson started in the postseason two years ago.



The on-campus jokes are coming to an end soon, as are their college careers.

Since the days they were being recruited, Pinson and Berry II have bonded through basketball and laughter.

EMBED More News Videos

UNC's Theo Pinson and Joel Berry II dished on friendship, on-court motivation and more Monday.



Berry II, who recently got engaged, plans to make Pinson the best man at his wedding next summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar Heelscollege basketballChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Show More
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
More News