Ryan Newman says he's ready to race when NASCAR resumes

While speaking at NASCAR's iRacing event on Fox Sports Sunday, Newman made the announcement saying, "That's the absolute plan for sure. I am healthy. I have been blessed with another layer of this (coronavirus) situation giving me more time to heal, and I look forward to being back in the seat, for sure."
Though Newman expressed his willingness to return, NASCAR said in a statement to ESPN the racer has not yet been cleared by the series to return.
"We share Ryan's enthusiasm in his return to the track," the statement said. "We look forward to Ryan returning to racing as soon as he is medically cleared to race."
NACAR is looking to resume its season without spectators as early as May 17.