Southeast Raleigh basketball team still waiting for chance to win the title

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Basketball courts remain silent as we wait for a return of our beloved sporting events. The high school state championships still haven't been officially canceled. Five area teams are holding onto a sliver of hope that they'll get that one shining moment including the Southeast Raleigh ladies.Firing at a crooked hoop in her driveway, Jamia Hazell is doing what she can do keep her skills sharp."Around this block three times is a mile. So I try to do like three times a week cardio and then me and my dad, we get shots up," Jamia said.Including those next level three-pointers taken from the grass in her front yard. Hazell is set to play college ball at James Madison next fall. One way or the other there will be some closure on her stellar high school career.Right now, nobody knows when."I hurt for the seniors," says head coach Nicole Meyers. I hate it for the underclassman as well but for them, I'd hate for them to leave their senior year unfinished. "A 19-point win over Millbrook put Southeast Raleigh in the State final for the fifth time over the last 6 years. An incredible feat. None of the previous four title games went the Bulldogs way."This was going to be there year,' Meyers said.Jamia, who's a four year started and played in the previous three state finals, can't imagine missing out on that last chance."I mean, it just breaks my heart. I just know how much we worked hard," Jamia said.If they get the green-light and the finals tip off all the teams get a week or so to get ready. Coach is keeping the team as connected as she can virtually."We've gotten together via google meet and see how everybody's doing how everybody is handling the situation. They're handling it well to be teenagers. ""They have the same mentality as I do. They want to play too."If there is no final game, Southeast Raleigh will have to settle for being co-champs with the West Region champion Vance.