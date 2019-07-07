Sebastian Aho signs with Carolina Hurricanes for 5 more years

5 more years in Carolina🔥❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/PsrG65T8C0 — Sebastian Aho (@SebastianAho) July 7, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sebastian Aho has decided to stay with the Carolina Hurricane for five more years.Aho made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday."I am grateful for the offer from the Montreal Canadiens, but it was always my hope to return to the Hurricanes."On Tuesday, the Hurricanes offered to match the $42 million dollar offer sheet from the Montreal Canadiens.Aho will receive a five-year, front-loaded, bonus-heavy contract worth $42.27 million. It carries an average annual value of $8.454 million.Aho had career highs with 30 goals, 53 assists and 83 points last season while helping Carolina reach the Eastern Conference final."I love it in Raleigh and I am thrilled that we can continue what we started last season," Aho said.