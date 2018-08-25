SPORTS

Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials

EMBED </>More Videos

French Tennis Federation's president told Tennis Magazine her outfit at the French Open this year will not be allowed, saying "one must respect the game." (KGO-TV)

PARIS --
Serena Williams will no longer be allowed to wear her skin-tight black catsuit at the French Open.

The French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, says the tournament that Williams has won three times is introducing a dress code to regulate players' uniforms because "I think that sometimes we've gone too far."

In an interview in Tennis Magazine's 500th edition, Giudicelli singled out the figure-hugging black suit that Williams wore this year at Roland Garros and said made her feel like a superhero.

Giudicelli said: "It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place."

He said Roland Garros' new rules won't be as strict as Wimbledon's, which require that players wear white, but will "impose certain limits."

Many player uniforms for 2019 have already been designed but Giudicelli said the FFT will be asking manufacturers for an advance look at them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsserena williamstennisfrancebuzzworthyfashionu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cam Newton earns shiner after stumbling over defender and landing on his helmet
Newton escapes injury, Panthers top Patriots 25-14
Coach of Hawaiian Little League team says players bring sunshine during tough time
ABC11 Game of the Week: Fuquay-Varina beats Cary
More Sports
Top Stories
7 people arrested during rally on UNC's campus near the Silent Sam monument
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
3 hurt after overnight shooting in Raleigh
Over 2,000 licenses printed with errors, DMV says
One hurt after shooting outside Fayetteville Food Lion
Car crash in Durham spills nails over the roadway
'Back to School' event in Chapel Hill draws fun, food, face painting
Homeless vet who helped woman says money being withheld
Show More
Report: DeVos considering use of federal funds for school guns
Beach patrol warns of sea lice outbreak in Ocean City, Maryland
UNC braces for more Silent Sam unrest Saturday in Chapel Hill
2 arrested in shooting of woman found dead at entrance to Sanford hospital
FSU professor discusses ethics behind using genealogy kits to solve crimes
More News