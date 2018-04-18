Shaw women's tennis winning with international flair

Caught up with the @ShawBears tennis squad. 7 players from 5 different countries 🇳🇬 🇨🇲 🇷🇸 🇨🇦 🇪🇸. Headed for the CIAA tournament pic.twitter.com/NVY1T4mQE4 — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) April 18, 2018

A love of tennis and a foreign homeland is something all seven players on the Shaw women's tennis team have in common.Each of the ladies was born abroad before winding their way onto the Raleigh campus. Countries represented: Canada, Spain, Cameroon, Nigeria and Serbia X3.Between them, they speak eight languages including English, French, Spanish, Serbian, Yoruba, Hungarian, Russian and Bulgarian.Head Coach Sunday Enitan, a native of Nigeria, has targeted foreign players since he transitioned from a Bears player to Bears head coach for both the Shaw men and women 20 years ago.Enitan said he tried to recruit players from North Carolina, but many weren't interested in playing for a Division II program so he looked for international players and it's worked out well.The Bears are the defending CIAA champs and are the No. 1 seed heading into the conference tournament.The word tennis is pronounced the same in every language.Team and friendship are also universal.Watch the video to see and hear from the team.