Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast

STUTTGART, Germany -- Simone Biles broke the all-time record for most medals by any gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam competition Sunday.

It's the 24th world championship medal for Biles, breaking a tie on 23 with the Belarusian men's gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Biles scored 15.066 on the beam after a near-flawless routine, opting for a simpler dismount than the double-double she performed earlier in the championships.

