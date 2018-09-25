SPORTS

7-year-old girl crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game

CARSON, Cali. --
The Los Angeles Galaxy may have won its match against the Seattle Sounders Sunday night, but it was a 7-year-old little girl who had everyone cheering.

The young songstress ended up stealing the show with her rendition of the national anthem.

Malea Emma sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the game. Video of her rousing performance has racked up thousands of views on the L.A. Galaxy's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic even called Malea the MVP of the night.



As for the game, Ibrahimovic scored his 18th goal of the season, and Los Angeles beat Seattle 3-0 for former Houston Dynamo head coach Dominic Kinnear's, first victory as the Galaxy's interim coach.

Watch Malea's full performance here:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
