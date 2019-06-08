Sports

'Sir Winston' wins 151st running of Belmont Stakes

(Steven Ryan)

By TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer
ELMONT, Long Island -- Sir Winston gave the Triple Crown another unexpected turn, rallying to capture the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in a 10-1 upset.

The win gave trainer Mark Casse the final two jewels in the showcase for 3-year-old thoroughbreds. He won the Preakness with War of Will, who was expected to battle favored Tacitus in the 1 1/2 mile Belmont.

Instead, Casse's other's colt took the lead after a ground-saving ride by Joel Rosario and held off Tacitus by a length. Long shot Joevia finished third and Tax was fourth.

The Triple Crown grind caught up to War of Will, who ran in all three races. He finished ninth in the 10-horse field.

The Belmont capped an entertaining Triple Crown highlighted by a disqualification in the Kentucky Derby and a horse without a rider in the Preakness. It sparked interest in thoroughbred racing despite no possibility of having the third Triple Crown winner in five years, coming on the heels of Justify last year and American Pharoah in 2015.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportselmontnassau countybelmont stakesbelmont parkhorses
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain and flooding shuts down roads across the Triangle
Woman says man pulled her out of flooded car in Wake Forest
2-3 inches of rain possible throughout the weekend
Locals worried about gun violence want action
Woman dies while scuba diving at Wendell park
Man charged in Raleigh shooting that killed 1, injured 2
Baby found alive in plastic bag in woods; mother sought
Show More
4 dead after small plane crashes in Nash County
Person dies after car crash in Raleigh
Man shot to death at Goldsboro motel
May 2019 was 2nd wettest month in US history
Cary father, 2-year-old daughter killed in crash on way to beach
More TOP STORIES News