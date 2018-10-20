Slams and surprises at 'Primetime with the Pack' at Reynolds Coliseum

I hope the fact that Ian Steere’s dad is in fact Thanos shows up in the @PackMensBball media guide. Holy crap pic.twitter.com/I9M5pNbOFC — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) October 20, 2018

Braxton Beverly looks like he’s a slasher movie villain pic.twitter.com/tQQc1CNrlu — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) October 20, 2018

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts has some key pieces back in the form of guys like Torin Dorn and Markell Johnson, but he's largely starting with a whole new cast of characters this year.That's what fans came to check out at "Primetime with the Pack" on Friday night at Reynolds Coliseum.Devon Daniels, a transfer from Utah won the 3-point shootout. As for the dunk contest, it came down to Blake Harris and DJ Funderburk.A speed painter was part of the spectacle. After brushing on some paint and gobbing glitter on the canvas, the painting revealed an amazing likeness of the legendary Jimmy V.And a good time was had by all.