Slams and surprises at 'Primetime with the Pack' at Reynolds Coliseum

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts has some key pieces back in the form of guys like Torin Dorn and Markell Johnson, but he's largely starting with a whole new cast of characters this year.
That's what fans came to check out at "Primetime with the Pack" on Friday night at Reynolds Coliseum.
Devon Daniels, a transfer from Utah won the 3-point shootout. As for the dunk contest, it came down to Blake Harris and DJ Funderburk.
I hope the fact that Ian Steere’s dad is in fact Thanos shows up in the @PackMensBball media guide. Holy crap pic.twitter.com/I9M5pNbOFC— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) October 20, 2018
A speed painter was part of the spectacle. After brushing on some paint and gobbing glitter on the canvas, the painting revealed an amazing likeness of the legendary Jimmy V.
And a good time was had by all.
Braxton Beverly looks like he’s a slasher movie villain pic.twitter.com/tQQc1CNrlu— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) October 20, 2018