SPORTS

Slams and surprises at 'Primetime with the Pack' at Reynolds Coliseum

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans got a treat at Primetime with the Pack to unofficially tip off the Wolfpack basketball campaign.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts has some key pieces back in the form of guys like Torin Dorn and Markell Johnson, but he's largely starting with a whole new cast of characters this year.

That's what fans came to check out at "Primetime with the Pack" on Friday night at Reynolds Coliseum.

Devon Daniels, a transfer from Utah won the 3-point shootout. As for the dunk contest, it came down to Blake Harris and DJ Funderburk.



A speed painter was part of the spectacle. After brushing on some paint and gobbing glitter on the canvas, the painting revealed an amazing likeness of the legendary Jimmy V.

And a good time was had by all.

Related Topics:
sportsNC State WolfpackRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Duke's Countdown to Craziness -- RJ scored the points, but Zion is always the show
ABC11 Game of the Week: Northern Durham holds off Hillside, 20-14
Zion Williamson shrugs off NCAA concerns, puts on dunk show at Duke scrimmage
Hurricanes refocus against Avalanche
NC State has closed gap on Tigers, but can Wolfpack finally get a W?
More Sports
Top Stories
Raleigh 6-year old says teacher grabbed her neck; school lockdown follows
Man accused of exposing himself to children at Raleigh school bus stop
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Mega Millions: Lines form across the Triangle for shot at $1 billion prize
Insects worm their way onto the menu at Raleigh's Bugfest Critter Cook-off
Retired couple attacked during home invasion in Orange County
4th person dies from August crash on I-40 in Johnston County
Not exercising worse than smoking, study reveals
Show More
I-Team: One month after Florence, payouts top $1 billion - and counting
Saudi state-run news reports missing journalist killed in consulate after 'fight'
2 Durham Co. detention officers charged in alleged assault on detainee
Zombie paintball shooting experience hits the Triangle
Raleigh students deliver goods to NC high school affected by Hurricane Florence
More News