Smashing debut for Cole Anthony leads UNC to 76-65 win over Notre Dame in ACC opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- No. 9 North Carolina used an 18-5 second-half run to push aside Notre Dame 76-65 on Wednesday night in the ACC opener for both teams.That's ACC win No. 700 for the Tar Heels, most in the conference.Star freshman Cole Anthony put on a show in his collegiate debut for UNC. Anthony set a school record for points in a debut with 34 points and also pulled in 11 rebounds.Cole erased the record previously set by Rashad McCants in 2002 when the then-freshman scored 28 points against Penn State.UNC jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but couldn't keep the lead thanks to a combination of poor shots and 8 first-half turnovers.A second-half three-point play by Leaky Black gave Carolina the lead for good at the 14:52 mark. By the time the 18-5 run was over, the Heels led 50-46 and were never threatened again.Anthony made his first career attempt on his way to 11 first-half points.The last time the Tar Heels opened the season against a conference opponent was 1966 in a game against Clemson.