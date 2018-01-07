SPORTS

SoCal teen battling cancer meets his NBA idol, Stephen Curry, at Staples Center

A dream came true for a South Los Angeles teenager who is battling a rare form of bone cancer when he met his idol, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, at Staples Center. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
A dream came true for a South Los Angeles teenager who is battling a rare form of bone cancer when he met his idol, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, Saturday night at Staples Center.

Thirteen-year-old Jaylen Winzer gave Curry a custom-made T-shirt with Golden State's logo and the words "I'M A WARRIOR FOR JAYLEN."

Curry, whose team was in town to play the Clippers, had two gifts for his young fan: the jersey he wore during the game and the shoes he sported during warmups.

"I appreciate you coming," Curry said.

"I appreciate you having me," Jaylen replied.

The teen met the superstar courtside before the game and even got to try on Curry's championship rings.

Jaylen watched the Warriors play in person for the first time, and they did not disappoint. Golden State beat the Clippers 121-105, with Curry putting up 45 of those points.

Shirell Henderson, a friend of Jaylen's family, said he was "excited, he's thrilled, he's grateful."

"His family is just overwhelmed with gratefulness as well," said Henderson, who introduced ABC7 to Jaylen last year. Her foundation, BrittiCares International, decorated his bedroom with everything Golden State to welcome him home from the hospital.

It was Jaylen's wish back then to meet Curry.

"They've been waiting on this day for months now," Henderson said. "So many people came together as a community and made this happen. It's been a true blessing for Jaylen."
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
