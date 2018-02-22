The Southeast Raleigh girls basketball team has been playing with a chip on its shoulder this season.Last season, the Bulldogs fell in the state title game by just two points. Since then they've gone unbeaten, winning 26 in a row, including another conference championship.The team is led by Nicole Meyers who is 304-38 in her 12 years coaching."They come ready to work," Meyers said. "The practices are intense, but that prepares them for the intensity of a game."Southeast has been to the state title game four times (1999, 2014, 2016, 2017) but have only won one title, in 1999.The Bulldogs are hoping for another chance at the state title game and the opportunity to take home a ring."We're just go-getters, said senior guard Jada McMillian, "and we're ready to get back to the championship and win it."