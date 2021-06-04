St. Augustine's legendary golf coach Lawrence Coleman dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lawrence "Peaches" Coleman, Saint Augustine's legendary golf coach and National Black Golf Hall of Famer, has died Thursday, the university announced.The Falcon coach retired in 2009 after taking up the role as head golf coach one year after graduating from the university. Coleman served as head coach for 37 ears.In 1993, the Falcons would win the HBCU overall title where his fame skyrocketed. His fame caught the attention of President Bill Clinton who would go on to invite him to the White House making Saint Augustine the first HBCU to get an invite to the White House.During his time, he took the program to six HBCU national championships (1990-1994), including five Division II crowns and seven CIAA titles.Coleman was also inducted into the National Balck Golf and CIAA Hall of Fames.