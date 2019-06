Stephen Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during Game 3

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Thank you, Oakland! Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be wearing a special pair of shoes during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena to pay tribute to Oakland.They are called the The Curry 6 Thank You, Oakland colorway.The shoes are meant to celebrate the hundreds of thousands of people who call The Town home. Under Armour shared video of Curry paying tribute to Oakland and some of the most influential people in his life and career."Dear Oakland, through the ups and downs, the city always had my back," Curry said in the video.Under Armour says Curry wrote personalized letters to 30 people, including to his former security guard, Ralph Walker. He also surprised each person with a black-and-yellow pair of the Under Armour Curry 6 with the word "Oakland" on it.