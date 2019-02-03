SPORTS

Super Bowl LIII: NFL announces plans for Mercedes-Benz Stadium's roof

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles Rams fans packed a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Atlanta, turning the cabin into a high-flying cheering squad. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA --
The NFL has announced plans for Mercedes-Benz Stadium's retractable roof to be open for the pregame show, including a flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds, and then closed for the game.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the plan is to have the roof closed for the teams' pregame warmups on the field. The retractable roof then will open for the pregame ceremony.

McCarthy says the plan could be affected by a change in weather.

The Thunderbirds practiced the flyover with the roof open on Saturday night as close as possible to the planned time for Sunday's pregame show.

There was scattered rain in Atlanta on Sunday morning. The forecast called temperatures in the 50s for the start of the game at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsSuper Bowl 53footballnflu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Hurricanes lose to Flames 4-3
Ryan, Lindhom, Hanifin lift Flames in return to Raleigh
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Panthers believe Cam Newton could be ready for training camp
More Sports
Top Stories
Students evacuate bus before it explodes in Wilson County, post says
Virginia's Gov. Northam says that wasn't him in racist photo
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Hurricanes lose to Flames 4-3
Feeling like spring: Temps to reach 70s this week
Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
1 deputy killed, another wounded in 12-hour Ohio standoff
Show More
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
Duraleigh Road, Delta Lake Drive reopen after crash
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
Sir Walter Wally predicts more winter
More News