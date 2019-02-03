Super Bowl LIII: NFL announces plans for Mercedes-Benz Stadium's roof

The NFL has announced plans for Mercedes-Benz Stadium's retractable roof to be open for the pregame show, including a flyover by the Air Force Thunderbirds, and then closed for the game.NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the plan is to have the roof closed for the teams' pregame warmups on the field. The retractable roof then will open for the pregame ceremony.McCarthy says the plan could be affected by a change in weather.The Thunderbirds practiced the flyover with the roof open on Saturday night as close as possible to the planned time for Sunday's pregame show.There was scattered rain in Atlanta on Sunday morning. The forecast called temperatures in the 50s for the start of the game at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.