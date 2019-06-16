'We ate from the same plate:' Svechnikov brothers talk bonding, both on and off the ice

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A lot has changed in a year for Andrei Svechnikov, who finished his rookie season with the Carolina Hurricanes with 20 goals, 17 assists and 37 points."It was pretty hard in the beginning of the season--it was faster, confusion," he said. "I felt pretty good the past three, four months."Andrei had a little help finding his way in his first season thanks to his older brother, Evgeny, who was drafted to the Red Wings in 2015."We have a great relationship and we talk every day, maybe twice a day," Andrei said.Coming to America and playing in the NHL was a dream for the Svechnikov brothers. Evgeny said to be able to play in the same league with Andrei is everything."There's no just one thing I can pick," said Evgeny. "Having a brother that we eat from one plate--sleep in one bed sometimes--we went through everything. It's just one person by your side always. It's like going hunting alone or with somebody."From eating off the same plate to playing in the NHL, they say hockey means so much because it changed their lives."It's everything," said Evgeny. "It's more than life. Growing up and just playing all of life and at this level now--it's something special to me, my brother and parents, especially."