Svechnikov in rarified air as Canes ready for game 2

Canes look ahead to Game 2 after falling short in Game 1 battle.

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVD) -- There are no heads hanging. The typically loud music was blaring inside the Hurricanes locker room before today's practice at the arena in D.C.

Special teams aside, the Canes feel like they can hang with anyone in the NHL, defending champs included. Even after losing 4-2 in Game 1.

Rookie Andrei Svechnikov joined some elite company with his two-goal effort in the 4-2 loss. He's the eighth youngest player in NHL history to score two playoff goals. That despite some pregame butterflies.

"Yeah, kind of a little bit nervous because that's my first game in the playoffs," Svechnikov said.

His play certainly caught the attention of his head coach, Rod Brind'Amour.



"The moment, the playoffs, that doesn't even affect him. I don't think he's even aware of how big a moment it is," Brind'Amour said.

He added that Svech's first two periods weren't sharp, but then he "got free" a couple of times and got the Canes back in the game. "He's one of those game-changing type of players."



The big emphasis during practice and film study was the power play and penalty kill.

Twice, Carolina had a man advantage down the stretch in a one-goal game last night. They couldn't convert and that was the difference.

Sebastian Aho said the solution is fairly simple.

"Maybe just shoot more," Aho said. "I think we were maybe too cute yesterday."

Game 2 is set for 3 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington
