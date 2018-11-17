SPORTS

Tar Heels end losing streak with 49-26 win over W. Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --
Nathan Elliott passed for 308 yards and two touchdowns to help North Carolina beat Western Carolina 49-26 on Saturday.

Javonte Williams rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels (2-8), who ended a six-game losing streak.

North Carolina amassed a season-high 654 yards in its first win since Sept. 22, when it defeated Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh 38-35.

North Carolina walk-on Manny Miles, son of former LSU coach Les Miles, threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jake Bargas on a Hail Mary on the final play of the first half.

The Tar Heels led 35-16 at halftime despite throwing two interceptions, losing a fumble and failing to score on two of four trips into the red zone.

Western Carolina (3-8) ended its season with its eighth consecutive loss.

Tyrie Adams passed for 290 yards and rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns for the Catamounts.

Will Horton made field goals of 43, 45, 33 and 26 yards for Western Carolina.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Carolina: The overmatched Catamounts had little chance in this one as they limped to the finish line of their season, but they delivered a better performance than they did in their 65-10 loss at North Carolina last year.

North Carolina: Near the end of a second consecutive rough season, the Tar Heels took out some frustration. North Carolina improved to 8-0 under coach Larry Fedora against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision, winning those games by an average of almost 37 points per game.

UP NEXT

Western Carolina: The Catamounts begin getting ready for 2019.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels wrap up their season at home against rival North Carolina State, which has won three of the last four in the series.
