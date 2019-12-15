Sports

Tar Heels loses third game against Wofford at Carmichael Arena, 68-64

NC's Armando Bacot tries to control ball against Wofford's Donovan Theme-Love during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Carmichael Arena (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- With their star freshman point guard Cole Anthony out indefinitely, the Tar Heels loss their third straight game with a 68-64 against Wofford at the Carmichael Arena.

The school announced Anthony was out along with sophomore Leaky Black for the game at Carmichael Arena, the program's first regular-season game in its former campus home since January 1986.



The school says treatment plans are being evaluated for Anthony, the second-leading scorer among freshmen nationally, who is averaging 19.1 points.

The versatile Black has started every game and has also served as the top backup behind Anthony at the point. He's been dealing with a sprained right foot that has limited him in recent games. The school says he is out "on a game-to-game basis."

North Carolina also announced that junior big man Sterling Manley had surgery Thursday to repair cartilage in his left knee and won't return this season. Manley has yet to play this year and missed 16 games last season due to knee soreness, leading to an offseason knee procedure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillcollege basketballunc tar heelsunc basketball
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash closes I-40 W near NC-86 in Orange County
South Carolina man who inspired movie 'Radio' dead at 73
Man dies after crashing into power pole during Durham traffic stop
3 hurt after shooting, stabbing at Raleigh nightclub
Report: Facebook tracks in-store purchases, targets users with ads
Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting
Hundreds gather in Wake Forest after cancellation of Christmas Parade
Show More
Miss World is 5th black woman to win major pageant in 2019
NC man takes to social media after stealing $88k from bank
Wolfpack linebacker faces multiple charges related to drinking, fleeing police
19-year-old charged after teen shot outside Smithfield Walmart
Bones found at Harnett County home ID'd as homeowner
More TOP STORIES News