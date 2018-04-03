SPORTS

Tar Heels' NFL hopefuls show off skills at UNC's Pro Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Tar Heels aim to impress at Pro Day.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Scouts were on hand in Chapel Hill on Tuesday as the Tar Heels held their Pro Day.

Among those working out was UNC cornerback MJ Stewart, who is projected by some to go in the top two or three rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft.

"I completed, you know, Combine, Senior Bowl and Pro Day," Stewart said. "My three check marks. I've got some visits coming up but other than that, I'm just waiting. I think I did pretty good for myself."

Wideout Austin Proehl is also hoping to catch someone's eye and follow in his dad's footsteps to the NFL.

"Got my body right, got my mind back," Proehl said. "Got a new, fresh breath of air and just went out and did what I had to do today."

The NFL draft runs from April 26-28.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar Heelsnfl draftChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News