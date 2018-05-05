SPORTS

Tarboro graduate Todd Gurley using off-season to impact youth

Todd Gurley is once again using the offseason to help positively influence the youth. (WTVD)

Tarboro graduate Todd Gurley is once again using the offseason to help positively influence the youth.

Gurley was recently in Raleigh helping out his friend, Tye Smith, at a youth football clinic and previously hosted his own camp in Tarboro.

Gurley is coming off his most successful season in the NFL. The Rams running back rushed for over 1300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Two-time pro bowler was named first team all-pro, offensive player of the year and the rushing touchdowns leader last season.

Gurley said growing up he was just like any other kid, crediting his success to dedication and hard work.

The Rams recently chose to exercise the fifth-year option on Gurley's contract.
