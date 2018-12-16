Tarboro routs East Surry to win 1AA state championship

Tarboro finished off a perfect season by routing East Surry, 50-10, for the Class 1AA state championship Saturday night.After an early 7-0 deficit, It was all Vikings (15-0) at Carter Finley Stadium.Tarboro quarterback Kimani McDaniels ran 36 yards for a first-quarter touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 en route to a 14-10 halftime lead.McDaniels, who was named MVP, races 66 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-10 in the third quarter and the rout was on.The Vikings claimed the school's sixth state championship.East Surry finished 11-3