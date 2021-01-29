soccer

Three-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka becomes co-owner of North Carolina Courage

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The three-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka announced Thursday that she is now a part-owner of the North Carolina Courage.

"The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today, I don't know where I would be without them," Osaka, the world's No. 3 female player, said on Twitter.

Osaka is the first investor in the Courage since Steve Malik acquired and relocated the club to North Carolina in 2017, according to the women's soccer team.

"I am thrilled to welcome Naomi as an owner of the North Carolina Courage," said Malik, Chairman of the Courage.



Malik told ABC11 that Osaka approached the NWSL about ownership opportunities and things turned out for the better. Her boyfriend, Cordae Dunston also known as rapper YBN Cordae, is a Raleigh native.

"The alignment with us was just right there; she's a champion," Malik told ABC11. "We've got a great alignment on the social issues in terms of diversity, equality and equity. She wants to support youth playing the game."

Osaka has been vocal in the sports community by speaking about race relations in the United States. During the 2020 U.S. Open, she donned a Breonna Taylor mask to bring awareness to Black Americans who died in encounters with police. Osaka isn't alone in her support for social change, Courage players took a knee during the national anthem and wore armbands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Some changes in design could come to the Courage in 2021, as the team said it is "looking forward to harnessing Naomi's passion and talent for fashion."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscarywake countyncwomen athletessoccertennisnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCCER
Raleigh Downtown South draws criticism, praise ahead of vote
Raleigh soccer tourney to bring teams from across US as COVID cases rise
Girls Leading Girls empowers young women through soccer
In uncertain season, UNC women's soccer plans to play with urgency
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Should systemic racism be addressed in class? NCBOE members disagree
'Pharmacy deserts' create barriers to vaccine distribution in NC
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
LATEST: Faced with shortage, Durham halting vaccine appointments
Gov. Cooper touts 'speed and equity' on latest visit to vaccine site
Cameron Village drops 'Cameron' name, will be called Village District
Brood X cicadas to emerge in NC after 17 years underground
Show More
Hospitals say emergency room cases of RSV have dropped dramatically
Triangle home prices rise but so do affordable-housing concerns
COVID-19 hotline operator gives insight on scheduling appointments
Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6
Why GameStop's stock surge is shaking Wall Street
More TOP STORIES News