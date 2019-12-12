Sports

The fittest one-armed man in the world lives right here in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Logan Aldridge didn't let losing an arm keep him from achieving the title of fittest one-armed man on earth.

Now he's working with Neuse River Crossfit in Raleigh to help develop a program for other adaptive athletes.

Aldridge wanted "to show that if you have an impairment or disability, there's no reason you can't do this stuff as well..." and with John Prescott's help, they created an environment where adaptive athletes can recognize and understand that they can do more.

