SPORTS

The magic behind the transformation at PNC Arena

EMBED </>More Videos

One hour and 11 minutes, the current record for fastest transformation from basketball court to hockey rink at PNC Arena. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One hour and 11 minutes, the current record for fastest transformation from a basketball court to hockey rink at PNC Arena.

https://twitter.com/BridgetABC11/status/962820252215205888


With the Carolina Hurricanes and NC State men's basketball team both calling PNC Arena home, there is due to be some overlap.

This season there are four times when both teams play on the same day. This means workers have a limited time to change the basketball court into an ice rink.

They use about 65 people, ranging in age from 18-65, to help with the transformation, making it look easy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsraleigh newsCarolina HurricanesNC State WolfpackRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News