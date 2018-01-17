SPORTS

The time James Michael McAdoo delivered his own child

That look you give when the baby is coming and the midwife can't get there fast enough. (Karl B DeBlaker)

By
Don't know about you, but I spent a quiet New Year's Eve at home with my wife and parents who were visiting. The highlight of the night was when I pulled the ol' "take video while they think they're posing for a photo" switcheroo.

Anyway, I digress.

Former Tar Heel James Michael McAdoo had a far more interesting evening, it turns out. He and his wife, Lauren, a former UNC volleyball player welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Here's the twist: Once Lauren realized she was in labor, little Sawyer Ray McAdoo decided she was in a rush. So much so that the couple's midwife never even had time to get there.

The result - James Michael and Lauren handled the delivery themselves. That's hands-on parenting if I ever heard of it!

Congrats to the McAdoos and their beautiful baby girl!

