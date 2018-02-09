SPORTS

These Heels don't flinch

EMBED </>More Videos

It's always live when North Carolina and Duke get together of course, but from the jump, this one felt a little more electric at the Dean Smith Center. (WTVD)

By
CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
It's always live when North Carolina and Duke get together of course, but from the jump, this one felt a little more electric at the Dean Smith Center.

There was a feeling of uncertainty beforehand, neither side too confident, the sense that anything was possible.

Even in just the first five minutes, each Tar Heel basket was met with a frenzy of celebration, creating an atmosphere where every shot, every rebound felt game-deciding.

RELATED: Second-half explosion propels UNC past rival Duke 82-78

It would've been easy for Duke's freshmen to wither under that kind of soundwave, but they're too good for that or they were at least for the first 20 minutes.



The first half was a dizzying offensive display by the Blue Devils.

When at their best - they make scoring points look terrifyingly easy.

Layup after dunk, after pull-up jumper, the Devils built a lead, threatening to break the game open.

UNC had answers though. They looked to be holding on for dear life at times, but hold on they did. Kenny Williams came out scorching and Cam Johnson hit for 13 first-half points.

RELATED: UNC fan battling cancer gets bucket list wish

One first-half sequence especially showed that Carolina wasn't going anywhere: Theo Pinson rushing out to block a three-point attempt, scrambling to keep possession before it went out of bounds and then keying a fastbreak that Johnson would cash in with a layup.

At the half, Duke had looked dominant on offense, but Carolina had momentum down 49-45.

Whatever Roy Williams said at halftime, the energy directly transferred to the court.

A Pinson putback, a Williams 3, then a deep Berry bomb highlighted an immediate Tar Heel rush and suddenly Carolina hadn't just seized the lead, they'd seized total control.

Duke had no answers on defense and on offense, things stopped coming so easily. Joel Berry said afterward that Pinson and the UNC bigs made Duke's forwards "shoot over a wall".

When they missed, the Heels were almost always first to the boards and first to every loose ball.

Mike Krzyzewski said UNC's rebounding was the difference and it's hard to disagree.

After getting swamped by Marvin Bagley early (he finished with 16 rebounds), Carolina was dominant off the backboard.

20 offensive rebounds and a 44-38 advantage overall despite a steep size disadvantage. Cam Johnson was spectacular, grabbing 13 rebounds of his own, something that he told me was a combination of "luck and effort".

North Carolina had struggled of late and staring down 3 games in 5 days against Duke, State, and Notre Dame, this seemed a make or break week for the Heels.

After what we saw tonight, this team is a lot closer to making some March noise than they are to breaking.

Ask Theo Pinson.

"We've seen everything. We never panic. As we always say, we control our own destiny." State awaits in Raleigh on Saturday. They're gonna get a hungry and happy group of Heels.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsUNC Tar Heelschapel hill newsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into business
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
John Wall hosts 5th annual backpack giveaway in Raleigh
LeVelle Moton and P.J. Tucker host back-to-school community day in Raleigh
ABC11 Game of the Week: Cardinal Gibbons at Athens Drive
More sports
SPORTS
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
ABC11 talks to former Orange HS pitcher Wilson after his winning MLB debut
Former Panthers' defensive end Charles Johnson retires
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
NC State commit Knight looks for big year at Southern Nash
More Sports
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News