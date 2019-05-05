Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby interference rule that disqualified Maximum Security

EMBED <>More Videos

Maximum Security trainer Jason Servis speaks to ESPN after his horse was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby over interference.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Officials cited Maximum Security for interference and the colt became the first Kentucky Derby winner to be disqualified for violating a state regulation that penalizes horses for impeding the path of another in a race.

Stewards, who supervise the outcome of horse races, referenced Section 12 of rule 810 KAR1:016. The rule calls for disqualification if "a leading horse or any other horse in a race swerves or is ridden to either side so as to interfere with, intimidate, or impede any other horse or jockey." Stewards determined that Maximum Security interfered with the path of several horses as the field of 19 rounded the final turn in Saturday's race.



Maximum Security crossed the line first by 1 3/4 lengths before two jockeys filed objections against the horse for interference. Stewards took 22 minutes before overturning the finish and elevating Country House to first while dropping Maximum Security to 17th.

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission chief steward Barbara Borden said she and two other stewards interviewed riders and observed several video angles of the incident and determined that Maximum Security impeded the progress of War of Will and interfered with Long Range Toddy and Country House.

Maximum Security co-owner Gary West strongly disagreed with the ruling and said he is considering several options, which could include appealing the stewards' decision.

VIDEO: Kentucky Derby 1968: 1st winner disqualification in history
EMBED More News Videos

In 1968, a failed drug test led officials to controversially disqualify Kentucky Derby winner Dancer's Image.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportskentuckyhorseskentucky derbyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
KENTUCKY DERBY
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Kentucky Derby 1968: 1st winner disqualification in history
Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officer shot, killed during traffic stop in Mooresville
Deputies looking for man who robbed, killed 78-year-old Fairmont woman
Fire consumes former Harnett County school
1 dead, 1 hurt following Durham shooting; police investigating
2 wanted for kidnapping, promoting prostitution in Alamance County
UNCC student who tackled gunman to be buried with full military honors
Expect scattered showers and storms throughout day
Show More
Durham community rallies around cyclist struck by hit-and-run driver
Raleigh police investigating after body found in car outside Denny's
Protesters rally against immigration bills in General Assembly
Tyson expands recall to 11.8 million pounds of chicken strip products
Wisdom and youth make the difference in Canes playoff run
More TOP STORIES News