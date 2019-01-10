Thomas Davis says Panthers want him gone

It's the end of a linebacking era for the Carolina Panthers. Though no official announcement has been made by the team, 14-year fixture Thomas Davis took to Twitter on Wednesday night to announce that his Panthers career is over.Davis says the team informed him Monday that the Panthers are moving in another direction at his position.A three-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Man of the Year, Davis said he still wants to play. During exit interviews following the season finale last week, Davis said that whatever the team decided to do, he'd still be in control of the narrative surrounding his career.Speaking directly to the fans on Twitter would seem to be him following through on that promise.During the course of his career, Davis registered 1,094 tackles, 28 sacks, 18 forced fumbles (nine recoveries), 13 interceptions and one defensive TD.