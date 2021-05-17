Thousands return to PNC Arena as Carolina Hurricanes clinch Game 1 with 5-2 victory over Predators

"We've waited so long for this. We're more than ready for this," said John Brumley who arrived with his wife from Fuquay-Varina.
Many of these Caniacs arrived anxious for playoff hockey. But still with some apprehension about COVID-19.
Caniacs pack into PNC for Gm 1 of the #StanleyCup Playoffs • NHL allowing up to 12K fans, the largest indoor event in the Triangle since restrictions were lifted • Fans are ready— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) May 18, 2021
"We're fully vaccinated. We're more than happy get back and have a great time."
"There's both but I think we were excited to come," said Daniel Wanamker. "We've both been vaccinated and felt like we'd done our part to make it as safe as we can."
After Governor Cooper lifted capacity restrictions last week, the NHL signed off on the Canes plan to host up to 12,000 fans inside. Monday's crowd easily becomes the largest indoor event in the Triangle since the lockdown.
"This is our first game this season," said David Radden from Clayton. "We're season ticket holders normally. But in lieu of everything going on we kind of held off for a while. But for the playoffs, we're ready to go!"
The Canes now have a 1-0 series lead after beating the Nashville Predators 5-2 Monday night.
The Carolina Hurricanes won their first division crown since the team won the Stanley Cup in 2006.
The Canes hope that fact and the admission of more fans into PNC Arena will help them accomplish their goal of hoisting the cup once again.
All fans are required to wear a mask while inside the arena. That is an NHL policy. Click here if you're interested in buying tickets.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.