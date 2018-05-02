SPORTS

Tiger Woods shows love, gives glove to dedicated fan

(WTVD)

By
CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
Fans from all across the country are traveling to Charlotte this weekend for the Wells Fargo Championship and to witness the return of Tiger Woods.

For Woods, Wednesday wasn't all about focusing on the course.



He is playing in the Wells Fargo Championship for the first time since 2012 and hasn't won it since 2007.



On Hole No. 17, golf took a back seat for a moment.

Tiger walked over and handed an autographed glove to one of his biggest fans, Adam Warner.

Tiger Woods was on the course, playing in the pro-am and greeting fans Wednesday in Charlotte.



Warner, 28, has cerebral palsy, but that hasn't stopped him from traveling across the country, watching Woods, his favorite player, for the past 15 years.

Warner, who is from Charlotte, said he's happy to see Woods back in his hometown.

UNC coach Roy Williams was among familiar faces in Charlotte at the Wells Fargo pro-am.

