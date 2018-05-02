Tiger Woods shows love, gives glove to dedicated fan

Really special moment on hole 17 Tiger Woods came over and gave a signed glove to Adam Warner. Adam is a big fan of Tiger and follows him all over the country. He said he’s happy to have Tiger back in his hometown of Charlotte. #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD #WellsFargoChampionship pic.twitter.com/W4Cko4xyrV — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) May 2, 2018

Fans from all across the country are traveling to Charlotte this weekend for the Wells Fargo Championship and to witness the return of Tiger Woods.For Woods, Wednesday wasn't all about focusing on the course.He is playing in the Wells Fargo Championship for the first time since 2012 and hasn't won it since 2007.On Hole No. 17, golf took a back seat for a moment.Tiger walked over and handed an autographed glove to one of his biggest fans, Adam Warner.Warner, 28, has cerebral palsy, but that hasn't stopped him from traveling across the country, watching Woods, his favorite player, for the past 15 years.Warner, who is from Charlotte, said he's happy to see Woods back in his hometown.