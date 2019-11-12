Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Soldiers and their families will soon have a new way to practice their golf game thanks to the installation of a virtual reality high-tech gaming "Swing Suite" by Topgolf.It will be located inside a sports bar on post.Topgolf describes the Swing Suite as having a massive video screen and a selection of virtual games for golfers and non-golfers.Topgolf is also opening a similar operation at Fort Benning in Georgia."Our hope is to provide the backdrop for active military to enjoy a one-of-a-kind, virtual Topgolf experience with their loved ones and others in their military communities," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle in a statement.An opening date at Fort Bragg has not been announced.Topgolf operates 50 locations around the world with hitting bays and food and drinks.