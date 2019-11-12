FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Soldiers and their families will soon have a new way to practice their golf game thanks to the installation of a virtual reality high-tech gaming "Swing Suite" by Topgolf.
It will be located inside a sports bar on post.
Topgolf describes the Swing Suite as having a massive video screen and a selection of virtual games for golfers and non-golfers.
Topgolf is also opening a similar operation at Fort Benning in Georgia.
"Our hope is to provide the backdrop for active military to enjoy a one-of-a-kind, virtual Topgolf experience with their loved ones and others in their military communities," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle in a statement.
An opening date at Fort Bragg has not been announced.
Topgolf operates 50 locations around the world with hitting bays and food and drinks.
Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Fort Bragg
FORT BRAGG
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More