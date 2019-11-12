fort bragg

Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Fort Bragg

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Soldiers and their families will soon have a new way to practice their golf game thanks to the installation of a virtual reality high-tech gaming "Swing Suite" by Topgolf.

It will be located inside a sports bar on post.

Topgolf describes the Swing Suite as having a massive video screen and a selection of virtual games for golfers and non-golfers.

Topgolf is also opening a similar operation at Fort Benning in Georgia.

"Our hope is to provide the backdrop for active military to enjoy a one-of-a-kind, virtual Topgolf experience with their loved ones and others in their military communities," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle in a statement.

An opening date at Fort Bragg has not been announced.

Topgolf operates 50 locations around the world with hitting bays and food and drinks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfayettevillefort braggfort bragggolfsports
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FORT BRAGG
Horror film based on alleged Ft. Bragg exorcism in development
Fort Bragg soldier brings fun and screams with returning haunted house
Fort Bragg program manager aims to reduce suicide rates among soldiers
Womack Army Medical Center breaks down breast cancer myths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bundle up! Colder temperatures are coming
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Some troops denied health coverage for burn pit illnesses
I-440 ramp to Wade Avenue to close for 2 years
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Fayetteville man reunited with flag lost during Veterans Day parade
Grandmother killed, 3 teens seriously injured in Smithfield crash
Show More
Army delivers keys to Apex Gold Star family's new home via chopper
Young mother of 3 among those killed in violent weekend in Raleigh
Wake County mom wraps baby helmets for free
1 dead after truck, car collide at Raleigh intersection
Hate heart-healthy veggies? It could be genetic
More TOP STORIES News