Transfer sharpshooter headed to NC State

Excited to announce that I will be graduating from Lehigh University in May and will be using my 4th year of eligibility to play as a graduate transfer for Coach Kevin Keatts and his staff at North Carolina State University. GO PACK!!! #WPN pic.twitter.com/BHFDrBmluL — Pat Andree (@PDre34) April 17, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kevin Keatts needed more players last season who could find the bottom of the net from the perimeter.On Wednesday, he took steps towards making sure that will not be a weak spot of next year's club.Graduate transfer Pat Andree of Lehigh has decided to use his final season of eligibility with the Wolfpack.Andree has been a key player for the Mountain Hawks the last couple seasons, averaging 13 points and six rebounds a game.At 6'8" and 225 pounds, he brings a measure of beef, but his game is much more about shooting than scuffling in the key.Andree hit 42 percent of his three-pointers last year and 43 percent from deep the year previous.That kind of consistency will be welcome in Raleigh.