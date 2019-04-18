Sports

Transfer sharpshooter headed to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kevin Keatts needed more players last season who could find the bottom of the net from the perimeter.

On Wednesday, he took steps towards making sure that will not be a weak spot of next year's club.

Graduate transfer Pat Andree of Lehigh has decided to use his final season of eligibility with the Wolfpack.



Andree has been a key player for the Mountain Hawks the last couple seasons, averaging 13 points and six rebounds a game.

At 6'8" and 225 pounds, he brings a measure of beef, but his game is much more about shooting than scuffling in the key.

Andree hit 42 percent of his three-pointers last year and 43 percent from deep the year previous.

That kind of consistency will be welcome in Raleigh.
