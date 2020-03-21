Duke Blue Devils

Tre Jones leaving Duke for NBA, ESPN reports

Duke's Tre Jones is the ACC Player of the Year. (Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones will forgo his remaining two years of college eligibility and head to the NBA, according to an ESPN report.

Jones is the reigning ACC player of the year and is projected to be a first round pick.

Jones averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Blue Devils this season.


His older brother Tyus currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies and was part of the Devils national championship team in 2015.

Duke freshman Vernon Carey is also expected to declare for the NBA draft in the near future. The 6' 10" Cary was the ACC's freshman of the year and 1st team all ACC.

Two other Duke freshman, Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt, are projected to be 2nd round picks per ESPN.
