Per source, Tre Jones will return to #Duke next year. This is huge for the Blue Devils. #ABC11 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) April 7, 2019

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Freshman basketball player Tre Jones will return to Duke for his sophomore year, a source told ABC11 Sunday.Jones posted an image on Instagram Saturday night with the caption "Year 2?"Jones played in 36 games for the Blue Devils in his freshman year. He averaged 9.4 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averaged 41.4 percent from field goal range.