Triangle teen reaching new heights as elite-level climber

Climbing is in Charlie Osborne's blood.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Charlie Osborne's grandfather worked as a lumberjack. The climbing gene may have skipped a generation, but it is firmly embedded in Charlie. That's been apparent since he was in diapers.

Before he could walk, he was climbing out of his crib. The climbing only escalated from there leading him to far-away places such as Vienna for last year's world competition.

"I just enjoy hanging on stuff," Charlie said. "And pulling down and climbing, in general, is really fun."



For an elite climber, teamwork is essential. His mother, Roberta, who calls herself the "momanger" is responsible for communication with coaches and acts as the belay for Charlie and others who train in the Triangle Rock Club.

For now, Charlie is focused on competing but plans to scale outdoors around the world as an adult.
