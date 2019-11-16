GOTW: Garner Trojans brave the cold to defeat Wakefield Wolverines, 20-12

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight was a serious one as the first round of playoffs kicks off across the state: Wakefield High School on the Garner Trojans' turf.
Coming down to the final minute, it was ultimately the Trojans who ended the game 1-5 that get to continue on to the playoffs.
First-quarter Jeremiah Boronse runs it in from two-yards out 6-0 Wolverines.
Second-quarter, tied at six, Noah Mclean on the quarterback keeper rushes it in from three yards out, 12-6 Garner leading at the break.
Third-quarter, Matt Smith, a 10-yard rushing touchdown Wakefield ties things at 12.
Fourth-quarter, Derrick Austin, a two-yard rushing score Trojans up 20-12.
With only a minute left, Garner Trojans win 20-12.
