GOTW: Garner Trojans brave the cold to defeat Wakefield Wolverines, 20-12

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight was a serious one as the first round of playoffs kicks off across the state: Wakefield High School on the Garner Trojans' turf.

Coming down to the final minute, it was ultimately the Trojans who ended the game 1-5 that get to continue on to the playoffs.

First-quarter Jeremiah Boronse runs it in from two-yards out 6-0 Wolverines.

Second-quarter, tied at six, Noah Mclean on the quarterback keeper rushes it in from three yards out, 12-6 Garner leading at the break.

Third-quarter, Matt Smith, a 10-yard rushing touchdown Wakefield ties things at 12.

Fourth-quarter, Derrick Austin, a two-yard rushing score Trojans up 20-12.

With only a minute left, Garner Trojans win 20-12.
