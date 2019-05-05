Kentucky Derby

Trump on Kentucky Derby interference controversy: 'The best horse did NOT win'

EMBED <>More Videos

Country House, a 65-1 long shot, was declared the Kentucky Derby winner after first finisher Maximum Security was disqualified.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump blasted first-finisher Maximum Security's disqualification from the Kentucky Derby over interference, tweeting Sunday that "only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur."

"It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch," Trump wrote, saying the decision "was not a good one."

"The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!" he added.



Maximum Security became the first winner disqualified for interference in the Derby's 145-year history, leading to an agonizing wait and an eventual stunning reversal that made 65-1 shot Country House the winner Saturday.

Country House finished second in the slop before objections were raised, causing a 22-minute delay while three stewards repeatedly reviewed different video angles before they unanimously elevated him into the winner's circle.

Country House was dismissed as a long shot with a bad post on the far outside. It was only the chestnut colt's second win in seven career starts and his first stakes victory.

VIDEO: Kentucky Derby 1968: 1st winner disqualification in history
EMBED More News Videos

In 1968, a failed drug test led officials to controversially disqualify Kentucky Derby winner Dancer's Image.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshorseskentucky derbypoliticspresident donald trump
RELATED
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
This Kentucky Derby interference rule disqualified Maximum Security
KENTUCKY DERBY
This Kentucky Derby interference rule disqualified Maximum Security
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Kentucky Derby 1968: 1st winner disqualification in history
Woman wins $1.2 million on $18 Kentucky Derby bet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police officer shot, killed during traffic stop in Mooresville
Deputies looking for man who robbed, killed 78-year-old Fairmont woman
Fire destroys former Harnett County school
1 dead, 1 hurt following Durham shooting; police investigating
2 wanted for kidnapping, promoting prostitution in Alamance County
UNCC student who tackled gunman to be buried with full military honors
Expect scattered showers and storms throughout day
Show More
Durham community rallies around cyclist struck by hit-and-run driver
Raleigh police investigating after body found in car outside Denny's
Protesters rally against immigration bills in General Assembly
Tyson expands recall to 11.8 million pounds of chicken strip products
Wisdom and youth make the difference in Canes playoff run
More TOP STORIES News