PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended

Colin Kaepernick and a teammate kneel in this undated image from a San Francisco 49ers game. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is again inserting himself into the culture war about protests by NFL athletes during the national anthem.

Trump tweeted on Friday that he "can't believe" the debate has reignited after The Associated Press reported on the Miami Dolphins formally telling players they could be punished for protesting on the field. The NFL and NFL Players Association said in a joint statement Thursday night they were halting enforcement of all anthem rules while they work out a solution.

Trump asks, "Isn't it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart?"

RELATED: NFL players halt enforcement of National Anthem rules

No such requirement exists, but NFL owners voted in May to require players who wish to protest to remain in the locker room during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Trump is proposing his own penalties, calling on Commissioner Roger Goodell to "take a stand."

Trump tweets: "First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnational anthemnflu.s. & worldfootballPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotest
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Trump says 'I accept' US intelligence agencies conclusions on Russian meddling
More President Donald Trump
SPORTS
North Carolina AD Bubba Cunningham defends Larry Fedora
Miami Dolphins to discipline players who protest during national anthem
Finley's gamble has NC State thinking ACC title
NC State's Doeren on football's place, CTE concerns
More Sports
Top Stories
Death of Durham developer found with dog leash around his neck ruled homicide
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
Urban Ministries of Durham dealing with mildew, bed bug concerns
NC's first confirmed West Nile death of 2018 is in Cumberland County
Coyote fears have Raleigh neighborhood on alert
North Carolina law enforcement agencies join lip-sync battle fun
Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after wreck involving tractor-trailer
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
Show More
9 of 17 boat accident victims were from one family
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
4-year-old boy dies after being pulled from hot car
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Fortnite scam: Family issues new warning for children playing online games
More News