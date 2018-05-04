In a tweet that's now going viral, head coach LeVelle Moton explained that a coach trying to join his staff emailed him.
"I look at his Twitter, & he says LeBron is overrated," the tweet said.
"If u think LBJ stinks, who u gon recruit?"
By Friday morning, the tweet had been picked up by ESPN and had more than 5,000 likes and 1,700 retweets.
A coach emailed me hoping to join my staff. I look at his Twitter, & he says LeBron is overrated. If u think LBJ stinks, who u gon recruit?— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) May 3, 2018
