NCCU's head coach wants his potential staff to know that LeBron James is good at basketball

If you want a job working with North Carolina Central University's basketball team, you better acknowledge that LeBron James is pretty good at basketball.

In a tweet that's now going viral, head coach LeVelle Moton explained that a coach trying to join his staff emailed him.

"I look at his Twitter, & he says LeBron is overrated," the tweet said.

"If u think LBJ stinks, who u gon recruit?"

By Friday morning, the tweet had been picked up by ESPN and had more than 5,000 likes and 1,700 retweets.
