UFC Fight Night comes to Raleigh for the first time this weekend

#UFC is in Raleigh for the first time. Saturday’s fight is headlined by former world champion Junior Dos Santos and Curtis “Razor” Blaydes. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/i7KmNcWoCw — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) January 23, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Instead of collecting dust during the Carolina Hurricanes' All-Star break, PNC Arena is preparing for blood.UFC Fight Night is coming to Raleigh for the first time this Saturday and a new crowd isn't the only thing the fighters have had to get used to."I've been having good times here in Raleigh ... it's cold my gosh, very cold," said Junior Dos Santos, a former UFC heavyweight champion.Rafael dos Anjos seemed to enjoy the chilly Raleigh weather."I love the city ... it's kind of cold," said dos Anjos, a former UFC lightweight champ who now campaigns at welterweight.The cold doesn't bother longtime UFC fan Jacen Wamsley. He's just happy to not have to travel for once to catch a fight."It's huge; we actually tried to get like 20 people to come," he said. "We got about six people coming in. This is huge."Michael Chiesa, who will fight dos Anjos on the main card, seemed to enjoy the idea of fighting in a new venue in front of new fans."It's cool to come to these cities that haven't had the exposure to the UFC yet because everybody wants to come see the spectacle," the welterweight said.Saturday's fight is headlined by a pair of the heavyweight division's finest -- former champ Dos Santos and Curtis Blaydes."That's what I'm trying to show you guys," said Dos Santos. "That's why I'm here. I really believe in myself as a champion and I will get there. I got there once, and I'll get there again."Everything you hear from me is truth," he added. "I am of truth. I am made of truth. That's why I'm here. I know how to do it again and I will do it again."Nine of Blaydes' last 12 wins have come by knockout but Dos Santos has a message for him."I know this guy is tough, but I don't care," he said.