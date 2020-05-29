Sports

UNC sets out timeline for return of athletes, coaches for football, soccer, more

UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham talks about coronavirus and college sports

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina on Friday laid out a timeline for the return of student-athletes to campus.

In a post on GoHeels.com, Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham said he expects UNC sports to play this fall, although he's not sure how many, if any, fans will be allowed at the games.

Carolina Athletics will begin bringing people to campus next week.

"This coordinated process will allow us to clean and sanitize our facilities, educate our student-athletes and staff about precautions and expectations, acclimate back to full workouts, and in many cases test for the COVID-19 virus," Cunningham said.

  • June 1 - Facilities staff members
  • June 8 - Sports Medicine staff
  • June 12 - Coaching staffs for football, men's basketball and women's basketball
  • June 12-July 1 - Football student-athletes, in four separate groups (June 12, 19, 26, 29)
  • June 15 - Strength and Conditioning, Equipment and Administration staff members
  • June 22 - Coaching staffs for field hockey, volleyball, men's and women's soccer and cross country
  • July 6 - Men's and women's basketball student-athletes


All student-athletes and coaches will be tested for COVID-19 at least twice: once when they arrive and then again a week later.

Team members will also be housed together and required to follow strict social-distancing guidelines.
