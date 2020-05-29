UNC sets out timeline for return of athletes, coaches for football, soccer, more

June 1 - Facilities staff members

- Facilities staff members June 8 - Sports Medicine staff

- Sports Medicine staff June 12 - Coaching staffs for football, men's basketball and women's basketball

- Coaching staffs for football, men's basketball and women's basketball June 12-July 1 - Football student-athletes, in four separate groups (June 12, 19, 26, 29)

- Football student-athletes, in four separate groups (June 12, 19, 26, 29) June 15 - Strength and Conditioning, Equipment and Administration staff members

- Strength and Conditioning, Equipment and Administration staff members June 22 - Coaching staffs for field hockey, volleyball, men's and women's soccer and cross country

- Coaching staffs for field hockey, volleyball, men's and women's soccer and cross country July 6 - Men's and women's basketball student-athletes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina on Friday laid out a timeline for the return of student-athletes to campus.In a post on GoHeels.com, Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham said he expects UNC sports to play this fall, although he's not sure how many, if any, fans will be allowed at the games.Carolina Athletics will begin bringing people to campus next week."This coordinated process will allow us to clean and sanitize our facilities, educate our student-athletes and staff about precautions and expectations, acclimate back to full workouts, and in many cases test for the COVID-19 virus," Cunningham said.All student-athletes and coaches will be tested for COVID-19 at least twice: once when they arrive and then again a week later.Team members will also be housed together and required to follow strict social-distancing guidelines.