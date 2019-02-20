UNC at Duke: Obama on hand, Duke loses Zion to freak shoe incident

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5148076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: Former President Barack Obama enters Cameron Indoor Stadium for the UNC at Duke game.

UPDATE: Zion Williamson will not return. Knee. — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 21, 2019

Former President Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/U9rbWiUIJp — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) February 21, 2019

The Cameron calm before the storm pic.twitter.com/31wEQ0qlYC — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) February 20, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5147605" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The top ranked Duke Blue Devils and the eighth ranked North Carolina Tar Heels will clash in for the first time this season in Durham at 9 p.m.

Wednesday will be the 149th straight meeting in which one of North Carolina or Duke is ranked in the AP Poll.



The last time neither was ranked was Feb. 27, 1960. Dean Smith was an assistant for the Tar Heels, Mike Krzyzewski was 13 years old and Roy Williams was 9 years old. — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) February 18, 2019

Ken Griffey Jr here. Asked him if he’s a Duke man or here for “the event”.



Smiled.



“The event.” pic.twitter.com/S8SxfvsiTg — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) February 21, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5147676" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Duke students camped for weeks in Krzyzewskiville for the UNC game.

The top-ranked Duke Blue Devils and the eighth-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels are playing before a star-studded crowd that includes former President Barack Obama.Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, the player most came to see was done almost as quickly as the game started.Freshman sensation Zion Williamson somehow suffered a shoe malfunction that caused him to fall and sustain a knee injury. Duke basketball said Williamson would not return.The Tar Heels led 42-32 at halftime.With both teams ranked in the top 10, Duke has won 23 times; UNC has won 22 times.The high caliber of performance in this rivalry dates back decades. In fact, the last time the game was played without either team being ranked was in 1960.As for the game, Duke hopes to continue to ride its historically talented starting lineup, which features a handful of likely NBA lottery picks. The Tar Heels on the other hand hope mixing young talent with key experienced contributors will be the recipe for success.Gov. Roy Cooper, a UNC alumnus, was planning to attend the game.Baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr. and Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was also in attendance.Outside the stadium, students put up with cold temperatures and rain for the last several days. It didn't dampen their spirits, however.